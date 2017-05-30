Jadeveon Clowney Lands At 49 On NFL Network Players Vote Of Top 100

Every offseason the NFL Network debuts a list of the top 100 players in the league as voted on by a selection of players currently playing. The first Texans player to land on the list was defensive end Jadeveon Clowney at 49 of the top 100.

The former number one pick in the NFL Draft, Clowney had his best performance by far in 2016, playing in 14 games, recording six sacks and recording 52 total tackles. He also forced one fumble and deflected two passes.

Clowney suffered through injuries in his first two seasons on the Texans but finally had a productive and healthy year playing as a defensive end for the first time. Clowney looks to build on those numbers in 2017 with the return of J.J. Watt on the other side of the Texans defensive line.

In 2016 the Texans had two players on the top 100 list for NFL Network. DeAndre Hopkins came in at number 19 and J.J. Watt was No. 3 overall on the list.