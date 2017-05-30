Dynamo Back Home After Three Away

Houston (CBS Houston) – After claiming their first road point of the season on Sunday, the Dynamo return home to BBVA Compass Stadium where they’re undefeated.

The Dynamo (6-5-2, 20 points) are coming off a scoreless draw against their arch rival, FC Dallas, in the first leg of the Texas Derby. It was the Dynamo’s first road point in six road matches.

Sunday’s match against FC Dallas was also the final game of their three-match road stretch. The Dynamo lost the first two before the draw. The scoring has also gone quiet for the club as they’ve been held scoreless in the run of play during the three game stretch. The only goal was an Erick Torres penalty kick at Atlanta.

Wednesday’s match will be the first time the Dynamo will play in front of their home fans since beating Vancouver 2-1 on May 12. BBVA Compass Stadium has been kind for the team in orange, as they have won six of their seven home matches, and had a draw in their only non-victory.

DaMarcus Beasley will not be with the club on Wednesday as Bruce Arena called him into camp for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Romell Quioto with an ankle injury, and Leonardo with an undisclosed injury, are both listed as questionable.

Erick Torres continues to lead the Dynamo in goal with nine on the season, and trails only Nemanja Nikolic of Chicago for the MLS lead.

Real Salt Lake (4-8-2, 14 points) enters Wednesday’s match on the other side of the spectrum of the Western Conference table in comparison to the Dynamo as they currently sit in 10th place. Real Salt Lake enters the match with a minus 12 goal differential, the worst in the MLS.

The season has been a turbulent so far for Real Salt Lake as Jeff Cassar was fired after just one point in three matches. Mike Petke, who will be the interim coach for the rest of the season, replaced Cassar.

Yura Movsisyan has four goals on the year, which leads the club on the season.

Real Salt Lake has traded wins and losses in their last four matches, but won Saturday against Philadelphia, 1-0. Joao Plata scored his first goal of the season in the match, which proved to be the game winner.

Like the Dynamo, Real Salt Lake will be without a couple of key pieces as well. Newcomer Jefferson Savarino, who has appeared in four matches for his club, will not be with the team as he was called into camp by Venezuela. A bigger loss is that arguably the greatest goalie in MLS history, Nick Rimando, will join Beasley in camp with the USMNT.

The Dynamo lead the all-time series against Real Salt Lake 11-8-5, and have won the last two matches.

Coverage of Wednesday’s match begins at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Radio 650.